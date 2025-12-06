Assam tea to Kashmiri saffron: Modi showcases India’s heritage in gifts to Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an array of culturally rich and meticulously crafted Indian gifts to Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting India’s heritage, artistry and the long-standing friendship between the two nations.

The gifts included Assam’s famed black tea, Kashmiri saffron, a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, a marble chess set from Agra and a Russian edition of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita gifted to Putin carries the philosophical essence of Lord Krishna’s dialogue with Arjuna during the Mahabharata, offering lessons on duty, the nature of the soul and the pursuit of spiritual liberation. Officials described it as a timeless guide that continues to inspire ethical living and inner peace.

Among the offerings was Assam black tea, grown in the fertile Brahmaputra plains and prized for its robust malty flavour and bright liquor. Recognised with a GI tag in 2007, it embodies generations of cultivation, climate and craftsmanship, with even its health benefits being widely valued.

A Murshidabad silver tea set, notable for its intricate engraving, underlined the deep cultural importance of tea in both India and Russia. Officials said the gesture symbolised warmth and the enduring India–Russia friendship.

Equally symbolic was the handcrafted silver horse gifted from Maharashtra, with detailed work reflecting India’s metal artistry. Its poised stance was described as a metaphor for the steady and forward-moving partnership between the two nations.

The gifts also included an Agra-made handcrafted marble chess set, reflecting the region’s celebrated stone inlay tradition under the One District One Product initiative.

Completing the list was Kashmiri saffron, locally known as kong or zaffran, valued for its colour, aroma and flavour, and deeply intertwined with Kashmir’s culinary and cultural heritage.