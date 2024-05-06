In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-a-half-year old toddler succumbed to Swine Flu in Assam's Hailakandi on May 5.

This unfortunate incident has sparked widespread concern and unease in the locality.

In response to this situation, authorities have taken swift action by declaring a high alert throughout Hailakandi district regarding the spread of swine flu. This alert aims to heighten vigilance and prompt measures to prevent further cases of the illness within the region.

Meanwhile, the swine flu cases in Rajasthan crossed the 1,000-mark in April. The state recorded 945 cases from January 1 to March 31. However, with an addition of 59 more cases in the last 33 days (until April 3), the count has reached 1,004. In Jaipur, the number of swine flu cases has risen from 498 to 517 in the last 33 days. Besides swine flu, cases of leptospirosis and brucellosis have also been reported in the state.

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