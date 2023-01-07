Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and the prime suspect in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, requested CCTV footage of the Guwahati Airport on January 6 after she claimed that two lawyers had "spotted" a lady who resembled Bora earlier this week.

The court has received the request from Mukerjea (51), who is now out on bail, where she has petitioned accompanied by affidavits from the lawyers who claim to have seen a woman on January 5 morning who resembled Bora.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has been ordered by the court to provide a response to Mukerjea's request.

According to the CBI, Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and Sheena Bora's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are accused of strangling Sheena Bora (age 24) to death in a moving car in April 2012 over an alleged financial disagreement.

According to reports, her body was set ablaze in a nearby forest in the Raigad district.

Bora is Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship.

After Rai was detained in another case in 2015, the purported murder came to light.

Peter Mukerjea, a former media tycoon and the husband of Indrani Mukerjea, was also detained in connection with the case for allegedly participating in the conspiracy. The Bombay High Court awarded him bail in February 2020, while the Supreme Court provided Indrani Mukerjea with relief in May last year.

Also read : Guwahati Uber cab driver rewarded for reporting murder incident to city police



