The BJP is comfortably ahead in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is leading in Telangana and Chhattisgarh in very early leads as votes are being counted for four states. In Rajasthan also, the BJP is ahead in 99 seats, while the Congress is leading in 83 seats as per early trends.

In the central state of Madhya Pradesh, initial trends show the ruling BJP extending its lead in 129 seats, comfortably ahead of the Congress, which is leading in 99 seats.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, ruled by the BRS, the Congress emerged as an early front-runner, leading in 67 seats, while the ruling party is ahead in 31 seats. The BJP, which is looking to make inroads in the southern state, is leading in 11 seats.

In an ever-changing scenario in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 99 seats, while the incumbent Congress is ahead in 83 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the ruling Congress is leading in 46 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 37 seats.

Election results for Mizoram, which also went to the polls in this election cycle, will be declared a day later, respecting the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday.

These assembly polls -- spanning the Hindi heartland, the country’s youngest state, and one of the Seven Sisters in the Northeast -- are more than just a test of regional political strength; they are a precursor to the national elections that loom on the horizon.

With the stakes higher than ever, the outcomes are bound to influence strategies and alliances as political parties big and small gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha showdown.