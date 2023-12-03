In the wake of a mixed outcome for the Congress party in the assembly elections across four states, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent Congress leader, issued a humble acceptance of the people's mandate on December 3. The Congress is facing defeat in three crucial states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan—while securing a significant victory in Telangana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showcased a dominant electoral performance by sweeping three heartland states, namely Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, stunning the Congress. The party, however, found solace in a substantial win in Telangana. K Chandrashekhar Rao, whose ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi fell short of a hat-trick, is also trailing in one of the seats he contested.

Mizoram, the fourth state in this election cycle, will reveal its results tomorrow. The Election Commission, respecting the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday, delayed the counting process in Mizoram by a day.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who seemed sidelined in the election lead-up, emerged as the showstopper as the BJP comfortably overcame anti-incumbency, securing a significant win. The party is currently leading in 166 seats in the 230-member assembly, well past the majority mark of 116. The Congress, at a distant second, is leading in 62 seats.

Chhattisgarh:

The BJP is on track to register a strong victory in Chhattisgarh, dethroning the Congress. The party is leading in 53 seats, a few steps away from the majority mark of 90. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, initially trailing, is now leading in the Patan constituency against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel.

Rajasthan:

Anti-incumbency worked in favor of the BJP in Rajasthan, albeit at the expense of the Congress, as the party is poised to take the state from its rival, aligning with the 'revolving power door' trend. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conceded defeat, describing the poll results as "unexpected for everyone." Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot secured victory in the Tonk seat with a margin of 29,475 votes.