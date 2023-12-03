The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and has edged past the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh as well. The Congress, meanwhile, has replicated the same in Telangana, according to early leads.

The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh and is leading in 145 seats, while the Congress party is leading in 82 constituencies.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to X to congratulate his party leaders, saying he is "confident" the BJP will form government in the state again. "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janta Janardan ki Jai," his X post read.

It has been a close fight in Rajasthan as per early trends, but now the BJP has raced ahead in 102 seats while the ruling Congress is leading in 76 seats.

There was a cliffhanger in Chhattisgarh so far, but now the BJP has moved slightly ahead of the ruling Congress. The saffron party is leading in 49 seats as Congress leads in 40 constituencies. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, is trailing from Patan constituency behind his nephew Vijay Baghel, a BJP candidate.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy is leading in Kamareddy constituency, where he is contesting against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Interestingly, Telangana Chief Minister KCR, who is also contesting from Gajwel, is leading in the constituency ahead of Eatala Rajender - a BRS turncoat and current BJP leader.

Election results for Mizoram, which also went to the polls in this election cycle, will be declared a day later, respecting the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday.