In a closely watched electoral debut, Congress candidate and celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat emerged victorious in the Julana constituency during the Haryana Assembly elections. Phogat secured a decisive win against her BJP rival, Yogesh Kumar, by a margin exceeding 6,015 votes.

The high-profile contest in the Jind district saw the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, Surender Lather, finishing third, further intensifying the competition.

The vote count unfolded dramatically, with Phogat initially leading the race before briefly falling behind. However, she quickly regained momentum, holding onto her lead and ultimately securing a comfortable win.

Haryana's election took place in a single phase on October 5, with the state witnessing an overall voter turnout of 67.90%. The Julana constituency recorded an even higher participation rate at 74.66%, reflecting the keen interest in the region’s electoral battle, particularly in the wake of Phogat's debut.

Phogat’s victory marks a significant political milestone for the wrestler-turned-politician, positioning her as a prominent new face in Haryana’s political landscape.

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