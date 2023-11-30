As voting concludes in Telangana today, all eyes are now set on the exit poll results indicating which party will emerge as the top player ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Check out the most comprehensive and accurate coverage of the exit polls for five states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh from 5:30 pm onwards.

A team of experienced political analysts and experts will provide in depth analysis of the exit poll results, to help you understand the trends and predictions for each state.