Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Live Updates: Result predictions for 5 states
India TodayNE | Updated: Nov 30, 2023 21:25 IST
As voting concludes in Telangana today, all eyes are now set on the exit poll results indicating which party will emerge as the top player ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Check out the most comprehensive and accurate coverage of the exit polls for five states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh from 5:30 pm onwards.
As voting concludes in Telangana today, all eyes are now set on the exit poll results indicating which party will emerge as the top player ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Check out the most comprehensive and accurate coverage of the exit polls for five states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh from 5:30 pm onwards.
A team of experienced political analysts and experts will provide in depth analysis of the exit poll results, to help you understand the trends and predictions for each state.
Telangana Exit Poll: India Today-Axis My India exit poll numbers to be out on Dec 1
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll data for Telangana will not be released today as voting in Telangana, which took place today, went beyond schedule. To ensure accuracy in the exit poll calculations, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll data will be released tomorrow.
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2023: Caste-wise projected vote share for BJP
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The caste-wise projected vote share in Madhya Pradesh showed that the BJP will get 58 per cent Brahmin, 56 per cent OBC, 43 per cent ST and 41 per cent SC community votes, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll showed.
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2023: Gender-wise vote share
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The gender-wise vote share in Madhya Pradesh showed the BJP getting votes from 50 per cent women and 40 per cent men and Congress from 40 per cent women and 41 per cent men, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll showed.
Exit poll result Madhya Pradesh: BJP's projected seat share at 152, Congress at 76
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, BJP is slated for a comfortable win in Madhya Pradesh with 152 seats, while Congress would win 76 seats.
Telangana Election Exit Poll: Congress likely to have edge over BRS in Telangana, says Republic TV-Matrize Exit Poll
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Republic TV-Matrize exit poll predicted that the BRS would secure 46-56 seats in the Telangana Assembly election. The exit poll said the Congress is likely to win 58-69 seats and the BJP may win 4-9 seats.
Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP likely to retain power in MP with 47 per cent votes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh with 47 per cent votes, India Today-Axis My India exit poll showed. Congress on the other hand, may get 41 per cent votes, BSP 6 per cent and others 6 per cent.
Mizoram exit poll 2023: MNF likely to emerge as a single-largest party, claims Times Now-ETG polls
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
As per Times Now-ETG polls, the Mizo National Front is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in Mizoram. But, it is unlikely to touch the 21 mark to get the majority.
MNF: 14 to 18
ZPM: 10 to 14
INC: 9 to 13
BJP: 0-2
Total seats: 40
Majority mark: 21
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: BJP ahead in Chambal with 43 per cent votes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The BJP is ahead in MP's Chambal assembly seat with a projected vote share of 43 per cent, India Today-Axis My India showed.
Meanwhile, Congress is likely to get 40 per cent votes, and others will get 17 per cent votes.
Telangana Exit Poll: BRS likely to win 48-58 seats, claims Polstrat Exit Poll
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
According to the Polstrat Exit Poll, the BRS is likely to win 48-58 seats. The Congress is predicted to win 49-56 seats and the BJP 5-10 seats, as per the exit poll.
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll: BJP ahead in Bundelkhand with 45 per cent votes, Congress 40 per cent
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
India Today-Axis My India exit poll showed that the BJP was ahead in MP's Bundelkhand with a predicted 45 per cent vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to get 40 per cent votes.
Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023: Region-wise seat projection
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Bikaner-Jaisalmer region (19 seats): Congress likely to win 11 seats while BJP might win six
Shekhwati region (21 seats): Congress projected to win 12 seats, BJP likely to win seven seats
Ahirwal region (22 seats): Congress might win 10 seats while BJP might get nine seats
Mewar region (35 seats): Congress likely to get 12 seats while BJP is projected to win 20
Hadoti region (17 seats): Congress likely to win six seats, BJP projected to get 11
Marwar region (41 seats): Congress might win 18 seats and BJP is likely to win 20
Two exit polls predict possibility of hung assembly in Mizoram
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Two exit polls -- Jan Ki Baat and India TV-CNX -- predicted a possibility of a hung assembly in Mizoram with no parties touching the majority mark.
While Jan Ki Baat predicted an edge to the Zoram Peoples Movement, the seats are likely to be anywhere between 15 and 25.
India TV-CNX predicted the ruling Mizo National Front to bag 14-18 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll: BJP may surpass Congress: Republic TV's Matrize exit poll
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The BJP may get 118 to 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while Congress could be close behind with 97 to 107 seats, Republic TV's Matrize exit poll showed on Thursday.
Mizoram exit poll result: India TV-CNX predicts maximum seats for MNF
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The India TV-CNX exit poll predicted maximum seats for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), but it is unlikely to cross the majority mark of 21.
MNF: 14-18
ZPM: 12-16
Congress: 8-10
BJP: 0-2
Telangana Exit Poll: BRS likely to retain majority, win 70 seats
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
According to the India TV- CNX Exit Poll, the BRS is likely to retain a majority in the state with 70 seats. The Congress is likely to win 34 seats and the BJP 7, as per the exit poll. The AIMIM is predicted to win 7 seats as well.
Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023: Congress and BJP will face close contest
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The Congress and the BJP will face a close contest in Rajasthan, shows the result of the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll.
The Congress is projected to win 86 to 106 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, while the BJP will likely get 80 to 100 seats.
Telangana Exit Poll result 2023: Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll shows Congress likely to take win 48 to 64 seats
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
According to the Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll numbers, in Telangana, Congress is likely to win 48 to 64 seats, taking the lead against the ruling BRS, indicating a sentiment for change.
However, the BRS' predicted seats appear (40 to 55) to be closely trailing behind the Congress. On the other hand, the BJP is likely to only win 7-13 seats.
Rajasthan Exit Poll: BJP likely to win 20 seats, Congress 18 in Marwar area
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Congress is likely to bag 18 seats in the Marwar area while the BJP is projected to win 20 seats. There are 41 seats in the Marwar area.
Rajasthan Exit Poll: Seat projection in Bikaner-Jaisalmer area
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the BJP is predicted to win six seats with a 39 per cent voter turnout in the Bikaner-Jaisalmer region. In comparison, the Congress is predicted to win eleven seats with a 41 per cent turnout. Nineteen of the twenty seats in the region were contested.
Chhattisgarh exit polls: Congress likely to win with 54-66 seats
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
As per the TV5 News Exit Poll, the Congress is going to experience a comfortable victory with 54–66 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP is likely to win 29–39 seats.
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