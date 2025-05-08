Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that approximately 100 terrorists were eliminated during India's targeted strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of "Operation Sindoor," according to sources present at Thursday's all-party meeting.

The military operation, which Singh described as "ongoing," targeted nine terrorist hideouts with what officials called "precise" attacks. Singh made it clear that while India does not seek escalation, it would respond firmly to any Pakistani retaliation.

"About 100 terrorists were killed. There is no concrete information yet. The counting is still on. We do not want to escalate the matter. If Pakistan does so, we will not back down either," Singh reportedly told political leaders at the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed to reporters that Operation Sindoor was still on, and explained that due to its ongoing nature, a detailed technical briefing was not possible at this time.

"The Defence Minister informed leaders that this was an ongoing operation, hence can't give a technical briefing," Rijiju said after the all-party meeting.

This marks the first official government confirmation of casualties resulting from Wednesday's cross-border strikes.

Meanwhile, Reuters and local Pakistani media reported a series of loud explosions heard on Thursday in Lahore and other Pakistani cities. Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on these incidents.

Rijiju emphasised the strong political unity demonstrated during the meeting, noting that leaders across party lines congratulated the armed forces and pledged their full support to the government.

"Each leader expressed their views with responsibility and maturity, recognising the major challenge the country is currently facing," Rijiju stated, adding that the Defence Minister told those gathered, "We don't form the government just to rule." (PTI)