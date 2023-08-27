As the G20 Summit approaches, at least 160 domestic flights to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi are set to be cancelled between September 8 and 10. The impending traffic restrictions within the Capital necessitated these cancellations, as confirmed by the airport operator.

Officials familiar with the situation clarified that the cancellations were not attributed to a shortage of parking space. The airport already had arrangements in place for parking the aircraft of foreign delegations well before the cancellation requests came in.

While ample parking facilities are available, the anticipated inconvenience arises from the traffic limitations that will be imposed across Delhi-NCR during the Summit days. Travelers are likely to encounter challenges in commuting to and from the airport to their intended destinations during this period.

However, international flights are expected to remain unaffected by these restrictions.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the entity operating IGI Airport, confirmed that it received cancellation requests from multiple airlines for a total of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over the three days of the Summit.

DIAL further clarified that the cancellations were not due to a shortage of parking space for aircraft. It assured travelers that there will be no impact on international flights.

"We take immense pride in India's role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. The current news on flight cancellations has no connection to aircraft parking. We have already allocated the required parking spaces. Airlines have likely made the decision to cancel flights due to anticipated traffic restrictions during the G20 summit," stated DIAL.