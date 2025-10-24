At least 20 dead as bus catches fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Kurnool

A horrific fire gutted a bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on October 24, killing at least 20 people and injuring several others. The private travel bus, carrying 41 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it caught fire near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal between 3:00 am and 3:10 am, officials said.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri confirmed that 11 bodies have been recovered and identified, while the remaining nine are yet to be accounted for. “There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies,” she said.

The District Collector added that the bus doors failed to open after the collision, trapping passengers inside while they were sleeping. The two drivers managed to escape. “The passengers were coming from Hyderabad, and we're tracing the deceased family members. We've set up a control room for help,” DC Siri said.

A fire official explained that the bus collided with a bike, which caused petrol to leak and ignite the fire. “There were no safety hammers to break glass after the fire accident. The bus driver didn't stop after the collision with the bike. The bus' diesel tank didn't catch fire, but the bus was totally damaged. We're investigating the matter,” the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying: “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.” He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

Twelve passengers managed to escape by breaking open the emergency exit before the flames fully engulfed the vehicle. The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital, where nine remain under treatment. Heavy rainfall was reported in the area at the time.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs expressed sorrow on social media: “Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire… The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims' families and those battling injuries… every possible support must reach them without delay.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government would provide full support to the injured and bereaved families. “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones,” he posted on X.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called the accident “extremely distressing,” urging authorities to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the best possible medical care for the injured.

BJP State President PVN Madhav visited the site following the tragedy. Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the collision and fire.