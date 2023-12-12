An attack by militants linked to a Pakistani Taliban affiliate in Khyber-Paktunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district resulted in the death of at least 23 soldiers on December 12.

The militants used an explosive-laden truck to target a security forces' post, according to the army's statement. The Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing, reported that the attackers had used the vehicle after their initial attempts to gain entry were effectively thwarted.

The district, which borders the South Waziristan tribal district, was further shaken by a subsequent suicide attack which caused the building to collapse and led to multiple casualties.

The army reported that six terrorists had launched the attack on the security forces' post in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan in the early hours of December 12.

All attackers were neutralized by the security forces. Additional police contingents were dispatched to the site and a search operation is currently underway, as per officials.