A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan shot dead four people on board a train from Jaipur to Mumbai.

The victims included three passengers and an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), sparking shock and outrage among the passengers.

The incident occurred around 5 am on July 31 between Vapi and Borivali to Mira Road stations in the train's B5 coach of Jaipur Express (train number 12956).

The accused RPF Constable, identified as Chetan, reportedly opened fire, claiming the lives of all four victims. Mumbai Railway Police detained the constable.

A police statement issued after the incident read, "It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan, in escort duty, had fired on escort incharge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI, and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site."