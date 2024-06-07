Narendra Modi, addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi, expressed his commitment to achieving unanimity in all decisions of his upcoming government. He emphasized the NDA's dedication to the principle of 'nation first' and highlighted the alliance's focus on good governance, development, and improving the quality of life for citizens while minimizing interference in their daily lives.

Modi, selected as the leader by the BJP-led NDA for the third time as Prime Minister, outlined the government's vision for the next decade, emphasizing good governance, development, and a better quality of life for all. He stressed the importance of mutual trust within the alliance, underscoring their commitment to the principle of 'sarv pantha sambhava' (equality of all sects).

During the meeting, Modi congratulated the successful NDA leaders in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and praised the grassroots workers whose efforts contributed to the alliance's victory. He hailed the NDA as the most successful alliance in the country's history, having completed three successful terms and now entering its fourth term.

"The NDA is not merely a coalition formed to gain power; it is a dedicated advocate for 'nation first' principles," Modi asserted, highlighting the alliance's unwavering commitment to national interests and unity.

The NDA meeting marked a strategic discussion on the future agenda and priorities of the government, emphasizing unity, development, and a people-centric approach in governance.