India's top wrestlers who were at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri to immerse their medals in the Ganga river in protest against wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor, have given the central government a five-day ultimatum to take action against Brij Bhushan Singh.

The athletes, who had gathered at the Ganga ghat in Haridwar to immerse their hard-earned medals, have vowed to withhold the act until their demand is met.

The wrestlers, including renowned athletes such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, made their stance clear, stating that the medals they proudly wear around their necks now hold little meaning. They expressed their disappointment with the police and the system, which they feel have treated them as criminals rather than supporting their cause.

The protesting wrestlers refrained from immersing their medals in the sacred Ganga river, choosing instead to hold on to them as a tangible reminder of their fight for justice. Tearful and visibly distraught, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat were seen seated at the Ganga ghat, surrounded by hundreds of supporters who stood in solidarity with their cause.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait, known for his unwavering support for the farming community, stepped in to console the tearful athletes. Tikait advised them to retain possession of their hard-earned medals, urging them not to immerse them until their demands are met. He extended his support to the wrestlers' cause, promising to stand by them in their fight for justice.