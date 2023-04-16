Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj when they were being taken for a medical check-up in police custody. Now a new report is suggesting that Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled all his events on April 16.

The firing took place inside MLN Medical College premises. The three men who killed Atiq Ahmed were posing as journalists and are suspected to be part of a rival gang.

The three people who opened fire have been identified as Sunny, Arun Maurya, and Lavkesh Tiwari. the trio was dressed as members of the media. The attackers appeared to be attempting to steal the gangsters' data. However, "they fired from a close range at Atiq (60) and Ashraf, who fell to the ground," Prayagraj commissioner Ramit Sharma stated, adding that a journalist was also injured in the incident.

The shooting was caught on camera as media persons were following the two being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical check-up around 10 pm. In the shocking videos of attackers that surfaced online, the killers can be heard shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” after killing Atiq and his brother.

Both Ashraf and Atiq Ahmed were shot to death before heading to the hospital for a medical examination. They were murdered in full public view, and the murders were captured on media cameras.