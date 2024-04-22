Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, on April 22, accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of providing false information to the court regarding consultations with specialists from AIIMS concerning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's insulin needs.

According to Atishi, the ED misrepresented facts by claiming that AIIMS specialists had advised against insulin for Kejriwal and even provided a diet chart, which was actually prepared by a dietician, “not a medical expert”. Kejriwal, a diabetic, had recently filed a plea seeking daily consultations with his physician for 15 minutes and insulin administration while in jail.

The Tihar administration organised a video conference between Kejriwal and AIIMS specialists, during which, as per prison authorities, neither Kejriwal nor the doctors discussed the need for insulin. A jail official stated that following a comprehensive 40-minute consultation, Kejriwal was informed that there were no significant concerns and he was advised to continue with prescribed medicines, which would be regularly monitored.

Earlier, a group of AAP supporters, led by Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena, gathered outside Tihar Jail on April 21, highlighting the shortage of insulin crucial for managing Kejriwal's blood sugar levels, reportedly exceeding 300.

"We are here representing AAP workers and Delhi residents, bringing insulin. Kejriwal used to require 54 units of insulin. The cessation of insulin supply by the Tihar administration, allegedly on BJP's orders, poses a serious health risk to Kejriwal," Atishi said, stressing the medical necessity of insulin and the potential life-threatening consequences of uncontrolled diabetes.