Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who has been named the new Chief Minister of Delhi, expressed deep gratitude to her mentor, Arvind Kejriwal, for entrusting her with the significant responsibility. In her first statement following the announcement, Atishi acknowledged Kejriwal's pivotal role in shaping her political career, referring to him as her "guru."

"I want to thank Delhi's popular CM, my guru, Arvind Kejriwal, for giving me such a huge responsibility. It can happen only in AAP that a first-time politician can become the CM," she said.

Atishi's appointment comes in the wake of Kejriwal's decision to resign as Delhi's chief minister following his bail in the excise policy case. Although Kejriwal has stepped down, Atishi said that for her and the people of Delhi, "there is only one CM, and that is Arvind Kejriwal."

Kejriwal, a central figure in Delhi's politics, announced his resignation earlier, citing his intent to restore public trust and calling for elections to be held in November.

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