The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP-ATS) foiled a terror bid and arrested a terrorist allegedly having ties with the Islamic State (ISIS).

The terrorist was allegedly planning out an IED attack on Independence Day, but the UP-ATS squad manage to foil the terror bid and arrest the terrorist from Mubarakpur, Azamgarh in UP after receiving intel inputs on the whereabouts of the terrorist.

The terrorist identified as Sabauddin Azmi is also called by names such as Dilawar Khan, Bairam Khan, and Azar. Upon questioning, it was learned that Azmi is a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He has been residing in Azamgarh district's Amilo neighborhood.

Subauddin used to persuade people to join ISIS and spread the word about the group on social media.

A case has been registered against Sabauddin in Lucknow under sections 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act.

The suspect was brought to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow for questioning, where it was discovered via questioning and a review of his cellphone data that he had subscribed to the Telegram channel "Al-Saqr Media," which ISIS had established to brainwash Muslim youth with violence and terrorism.

Additionally, it came to light during the interview that Sabauddin had a Facebook connection with a person by the name of Bilal in 2018. Sabauddin and Bilal used to discuss jihad and the crackdown on Kashmir's Mujahideen. Bilal provided the ISIS member Musa alias Khattab Kashmiri's phone number, and as a result, the terrorist organization was contacted.

Sabauddin set up a bogus email address and Facebook account using the name of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in order to further his strategy to target RSS members.

The ATS has also recovered guns, ammunition, and several bomb-making supplies from his possession.