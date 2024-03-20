One of the most popular tools for professional communication in audio and video conferencing is Zoom. The tool is typically used by remote workers to connect with their teams and coworkers. You should be aware of a warning from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, if you also often use Zoom for audio and video conferencing conversations. The national organization in charge of managing cyber security issues in India reports that they have found many vulnerabilities in Zoom Rooms Client. It seems that the vulnerability might allow an authorized user of the platform to force the system to crash, a phenomenon known as a denial-of-service (DoS) attack. The vulnerability's level of severity is classified as "high."

The vulnerability alert on the official CERT-In website states that there are many vulnerabilities in the Zoom Rooms Client that "may allow an authenticated attacker to cause a denial-of-service (DoS) condition on the targeted system."



The Zoom Rooms Client for Windows prior to version 5.17.5 is impacted by the problem.

The CERT-In website reveals that the vulnerability has been caused because of a “race condition and improper access control”.

To protect themselves from vulnerabilities like the one found in Zoom Rooms Client, users can take several steps:

Update software: Ensure that your Zoom Rooms Client is updated to the latest version (in this case, version 5.17.5 for Windows). Software updates often include patches and fixes for known vulnerabilities.

Use secure connections: When using Zoom or any other online platform, always connect via secure networks. Avoid using public or unsecured Wi-Fi networks, as they can increase the risk of unauthorised access.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Adding an extra layer of security like 2FA can help prevent unauthorised access even if someone gains access to your credentials.

Stay informed: Regularly check for security advisories and alerts from official sources like CERT-In. Being aware of potential threats can help you take timely action to protect your system.

Follow best practices: Adhere to cybersecurity best practices such as using strong and unique passwords, avoiding clicking on suspicious links or attachments, and practising safe browsing habits.

Report security concerns: If you come across any suspicious activity or vulnerabilities, report them to the relevant authorities or the platform's support team immediately.

By staying vigilant and taking proactive measures, users can reduce the risk of falling victim to cybersecurity threats and protect their systems and data.