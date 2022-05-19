After AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the Mughal ruler's tomb in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, a significant controversy erupted. Following this, former chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis criticised Owaisi and demanded Uddhav Thackeray's state administration to take action against him.

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale has questioned the tomb's presence, claiming that it should not have been there in the first place. He demanded that the mausoleum be demolished by the state authorities. Following his threat, a local mosque committee requested that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) secure the site.