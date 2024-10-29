Despite comprehensive efforts by security agencies, tracing those behind recent hoax bomb threats has proven challenging. With several investigative teams, supported by cyber experts, intensifying their search, officials report that no significant progress has been made. "All leads have hit a dead end," a senior official disclosed.

The investigation confirmed that a VPN was used to mask the origin of the threats. "We’re actively coordinating with social media platforms for further account details linked to these threats," the official stated. Initially, investigations pointed to European locations as potential origins, but attempts to pinpoint the IP addresses ultimately led to dead ends, thwarting tracking efforts.

In response to the increasing hoax threat incidents, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has implemented heightened security measures, including deploying a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at key airports nationwide.

On October 26, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released an advisory urging intermediaries, particularly social media platforms, to proactively help mitigate the spread of hoax threats targeting various airlines in India. This advisory underscores the crucial role of digital platforms in ensuring national security by countering false threats.

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