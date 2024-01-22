The Ayodhya airport is set to handle approximately 100 flight arrivals and departures on Monday due to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. Over 7,000 individuals have been invited to the ceremony.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event. A senior official at the Ayodhya airport reported that by the end of Monday, the airport is likely to have managed around 100 flight movements as attendees depart post-ceremony.

As of 2:30 pm, the airport had seen 18 landings, including chartered flights, and 17 departures. Another official predicted a similar number of flight movements. On Sunday, when numerous individuals including corporate leaders and notable personalities arrived in Ayodhya, the airport handled around 90 flight movements.

Early arrivals for the event included individuals such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ravishankar Prasad and Anil Ambani.

Other attendees such as Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sr Sri Ravishankar, Morari Bapu, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.