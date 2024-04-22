A delegation consisting of 90 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from 30 different countries, accompanied by Bhutan's Speaker Vetsop Namgyel, recently visited Ayodhya’s newly-constructed Ram Mandir.

At the temple, the officials paid homage to the deity and, with the help of priests, performed puja and gathered information about the temple and its practices.

This official visit coincided with a significant event which occurred on the first Ram Navami since the consecration of the temple, last week. A beam of sunlight fell directly on the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple, symbolising the auspicious "Surya Tilak" of the deity.

Officials of the district informed that devotees had gathered in large numbers and queued at the Ram temple even before daybreak, in lieu of the festive occasion. Following the huge influx of visitors, the local administration as well as the temple authorities had taken special precautionary measures to manage the huge crowd.

Meanwhile, Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust informed that approximately 1.5 crore people have paid homage to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi temple, since the idol’s consecration ceremony on January 22. Furthermore, he also added that over one lakh people visit the temple on a daily basis to offer their prayers.