Around 100 dignitaries from 55 nations, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd, as per Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation.

The countries that have been invited include Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Botswana, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Dominica, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies, Uganda, UK, USA, Vietnam, and Zambia.

According to VHP Joint General Secretary Swami Vigyananand, who is in charge of the group's foreign relations, the leaders of the participating nations will be present at the Ram Temple event.

Swami Vigyananand added that all of the international VVIP delegates will land in Lucknow on January 20 and go to Ayodhya by dark on January 21.

"Due to the fog and weather conditions, the delegates have been requested to come to India before the event," he added.

Earlier, Swami Vigyananand had stated that although they had intended to invite more foreign visitors, they had to reduce the number of guests because of the tiny venue.

The great temple inauguration, which is expected to attract dignitaries and people from all walks of life, is rapidly approaching. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple will see the enthronement of Ram Lalla at noon on January 22 by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Beginning one week prior to the major celebration on January 16, Vedic rites will be performed for Ram Lalla's Pran-Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a unique 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha celebration at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.