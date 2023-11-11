On Diwali eve, the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will aim to set a new Guinness World Record when 24 lakh diyas (earthern lamps) will be illuminated at 51 ghats during the Deepotsav programme.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 3 pm and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As many as 25,000 volunteers will light 24 lakh lamps. A team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be present at the Deepotsav event and count the diyas with a drone camera.

Nearly all cabinet ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government are expected to be present at the programme in Ayodhya.

A spectacular laser show will be held after Deepotsav.

On security preparations for Deepotsav, Ayodhya Range Inspector General (IG) Praveen Kumar said, "The area has been divided into 14 police zones. We have also taken the help of Artificial Intelligence. The crowd and traffic will be regulated."

Last year, over 15 lakh diyas were lit by more than 20,000 volunteers on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya, setting a new Guinness World Record.