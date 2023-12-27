Ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January next year, the Ayodhya Railway Station has been formally renamed as the Ayodhya Dham Junction.

This was announced by the Indian Railway Conference Association via a notification today.

The grand railway station will comprise of lifts, a tourist information centre, and medical facilities. All types of extensive preparations are being completed ahead of the inauguration.

Noteworthy is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and the airport that is being built in Ayodhya on December 30.

The Prime Minister will also oversee the preparations in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22 next year.