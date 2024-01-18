On this day, January 18, 2024, a momentous occasion unfolds in the sacred city of Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is poised for installation in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Mandir.

This event marks a significant milestone in the temple's history, symbolizing a culmination of years of anticipation and reverence among the Hindu community.

According to India Today, in the early hours of Thursday, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A special puja, conducted within the sanctum sanctorum, preceded the idol's entry, facilitated by a crane and accompanied by chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'



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According to Nripendra Mishra, the chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, the idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to sources, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum at 12:45 pm.

The idol's journey to the temple was facilitated by a truck. The preparations for the consecration ceremony on January 22 include a seven-day series of rituals, with a 'Kalash Pujan' held on the preceding Wednesday.

The consecration ceremony, known as 'Pran Pratishtha,' is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Modi expected to grace the occasion. In preparation for this grand event, the temple trust has extended invitations to over 7,000 dignitaries, including luminaries from various fields such as sports, entertainment, and business.