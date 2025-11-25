Ayodhya set for historic Dhwajarohan as Ram Mandir construction reaches completion

Ayodhya is set to witness a historic spiritual milestone today as the Ram Mandir prepares for the Dhwajarohan ceremony, the traditional flag-hoisting ritual that will formally mark the completion of the temple’s construction. The ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat, a time revered for major religious endeavours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony by hoisting a specially designed saffron flag atop the temple’s 161-foot shikhara. The flag, measuring 22x11 feet, will be mounted on a 42-foot pole placed on the main spire. Crafted over 25 days in Ahmedabad, it features hand-embroidered golden symbols including the Sun, the sacred Om, and motifs of the Kovidar tree, all deeply reflective of Lord Ram’s legacy. The flag’s design incorporates parachute-grade fabric and a rotating, weather-resistant hoisting system developed after consultations with senior Army officials.

Ayodhya has been decorated with nearly 100 tonnes of flowers, transforming the temple town into a spectacular festive setting as 6,000–8,000 invitees converge for the ceremony. Among the attendees are several communities symbolically linked to characters from the Ramayana, including those associated with Nishad Ji and Shabari, marking a more inclusive guest representation this year. “Several groups who were never included earlier have been invited this time,” said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee.

The Dhwajarohan is widely regarded as the final milestone after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in January 2024. While the consecration of the idol activated the sanctum, today’s ritual signifies the readiness of the entire temple complex for all formal worship, transitioning it officially from a construction zone into a fully functioning spiritual centre. The date carries added significance as it coincides with Vivah Panchami, believed to commemorate the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita, further enhancing the event’s cultural and devotional importance.

Following the flag-hoisting, a grand aarti will be performed within the temple premises, launching a series of celebrations expected to continue throughout the day.