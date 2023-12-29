In the sacred city of Ayodhya, a significant event unfolds today, December 29, 2023, as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust convenes to make a pivotal decision regarding the idol of Lord Ram Lalla.

The trust, responsible for the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple, is set to select the most divine and childlike representation of Lord Ram from three meticulously crafted designs.

The three competing idols, each reflecting a five-year-old Lord Ram, known affectionately as Ram Lalla, are the result of the dedicated efforts of renowned sculptors.

One idol has been sculpted from the pristine white marble of Makrana, Rajasthan, while the other two have been shaped from stones sourced from Karnataka.

These idols were carved in secrecy, away from the public eye, based on sketches provided by the esteemed Mumbai-based artist Vasudeo Kamath.



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The selection process is not just about aesthetics but also about capturing the essence of divinity and innocence associated with the youthful depiction of the deity. Trust secretary Champat Rai emphasized that the chosen idol should embody the best divineness and possess a childlike appearance.

The sculptors behind these masterpieces include Ganesh Bhatt of Karnataka, who worked with Nellikaru rocks, also known as Shyam shila or Krishna shila, and Arun Yogiraj of Mysore, who has previously created a 12-ft statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The third sculptor, Satya Narayan Pandey, is responsible for the idol from Makrana marble.

The trust had previously decided that one 51-inch idol would be selected for placement in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir during the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024. The remaining two idols will also find their place within the temple at different locations.

Today's voting is a culmination of the meticulous planning and artistic endeavour that has gone into ensuring that the chosen idol of Ram Lalla not only enhances the spiritual ambience of the Ram Mandir but also resonates with the devotees' aspirations for a symbol that truly represents their reverence for Lord Ram.