An iconic roundabout in the heart of Ayodhya, named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has turned into a major hotspot for local residents and tourists seeking a perfect selfie in the temple town.

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk marks the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, both beautifully bedecked with ornamental lamp posts ahead of the consecration ceremony of the upcoming Ram Temple in the holy city.

On the night of December 31, scores of people from the temple town and some from the neighbouring districts had converged at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to ring in the New Year.

Selfie-seekers had started streaming in by 10 pm on Sunday night, circling the public landmark to look for the perfect angle for taking a selfie or getting clicked with the aesthetic sculpture.