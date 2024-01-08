In the heart of Ayodhya, a city rich in history and known as the birthplace of Lord Ram stands a testament to faith and resilience - the Ram Mandir. The upcoming opening of this holy building is more than just a big occasion; it marks the end of a remarkable journey that reverberates through the pages of history.

For centuries, the dream of building the Ram Mandir remained unfulfilled, held back by conflicts with the Babri Mosque. However, in a historic turn of events in 2019, the Supreme Court of India intervened decisively. It not only allocated land to the Ram Mandir Trust but also empowered the Government of India to establish this trust. This landmark decision brought an end to the prolonged wait, marking the beginning of the realization of a long-cherished aspiration.

On January 22, 2024, PM Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, marking a long-awaited and momentous event. The project, valued at Rs 18,000 Crore, is being generously constructed by L&T. Noteworthy is the use of special bricks inscribed with "Jai Shree Ram," imparting a distinctive touch to the sacred structure.

The ceremony will feature addresses from key figures, including PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, emphasizing the spiritual significance. The inclusivity extends to invitations by the Ram Temple Trust, reaching former PMs,Congress Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders, Sonia Gandhi, and prominent figures like Ambani, Adani, Dalai Lama, and actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, and Madhuri Dixit Nene and famous sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. BJP stalwarts, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Vinay Katiyar, pivotal in the Ram Temple movement, are esteemed guests, symbolizing unity for this grand occasion.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent out invitations for the consecration ceremony, reaching 7,000 individuals, including 3,000 VVIPs. Notably, families of kar sevaks who sacrificed their lives in Ayodhya's police firing will be specially honored with invitations. Adding a spiritual dimension, the trust has also extended invitations to 4,000 seers from diverse regions across the country.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has allocated a sprawling 70-acre land for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, featuring a 2.7-acre main temple complex where devotees can worship the idol of Shri Ram. Additionally, the site will host temples dedicated to various deities, including Lord Ganesha and Shiva, providing a spiritual haven for visitors. The complex boasts five Mandapas—Kudu, Nritya, Rang, Kirtana, and Prarthana—each serving unique purposes to enrich the religious experience.

Ayodhya is embracing a divine atmosphere with elaborate floral decorations, creating a sacred ambiance in preparation for the upcoming ceremony. The city is illuminated with lights, adding a significant spiritual touch as it anticipates the inauguration on January 22. Notably, the 'Ram Path,' a redeveloped 13-kilometer stretch, is undergoing extensive preparations, featuring numerous shops set up for the occasion.