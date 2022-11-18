Slamming the dynasty politics by Congress, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Ayodhya's Ram mandir would not have been possible if Congress was in power.

Attending an election rally in Gujarat's Anjar Town Hall the CM said, "If Congress was in power would it be possible for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?... Please think Mughals left India but every time they (Congress) said Babri Majid-Ram Mandir."

"How can one compare a Mughal with Lord Ram, Congress used to say Ram Mandir-Babri Majid dispute, where is Lord Ram and where is this Mughal," he added.

Further, the Assam chief minister remarked that the country had to wait for a leader like Narendra Modi for this historic step.

Speaking on the Ram Mandir, the CM said that it is one of the vibrant temples which will be inaugurated in 2024, however, Congress claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government would never be able to achieve this.

Notably, the Election Commission on November 3 announced the date for the Gujarat assembly elections. The voting for the same will take place on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, while addressing a press conference said, “In Gujarat, more than 4.9 crore electors will be served by the Election Commission of India. There are 4.6 lakhs first-time voters”.

There will be over 51,000 polling stations in Gujarat for the upcoming elections. “For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff,” said the election commissioner.

On February 18 next year, the 182-member Gujarat Assembly's term will come to an end.

Phases 1 and 2's deadlines for notification are November 5 and November 10, respectively.

The deadlines for Phase 1 and Phase 2 nominations are November 14 and November 17, respectively.

The deadline for withdrawing a nomination will be on November 17 and November 21 for Phases 1 and 2, respectively. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 15 and November 19 for Phases 1 and 2, respectively.