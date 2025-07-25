Baby born mid-flight on Air India Express, crew and passenger nurse assist delivery

A baby was delivered mid-air on an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai on Thursday, with the assistance of trained cabin crew and a nurse travelling as a passenger. The infant’s safe arrival occurred just before the plane landed in Mumbai, following an unexpected labour by a Thai national onboard.

According to Air India Express, the cabin crew immediately sprang into action once they were alerted about the passenger going into labour. Drawing on their medical emergency training, the crew created a safe environment for the delivery while maintaining communication with the cockpit. A nurse on board also stepped in to support the process.

Pilots Capt. Ashish Vaghani and Capt. Faraz Ahmed contacted air traffic control to request priority landing. By the time the plane touched down in Mumbai, emergency medical teams and an ambulance were waiting on the tarmac. Both mother and newborn were swiftly transferred to a nearby hospital. A female airline staff member accompanied them to ensure additional support.

The airline emphasised that the event showcased its team’s preparedness and coordination across departments. Senior Cabin Crew member Sneha Naga, along with crew members Aishwarya Shirke, Asiya Khalid, and Muskan Chauhan, were credited with managing the situation calmly and effectively.

Air India Express is currently working with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to assist the mother with arrangements for her return home. The airline called the incident a testament to the teamwork, agility, and care its staff strives to uphold.