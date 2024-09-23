The man accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra died on Monday evening following a shootout with police. The incident occurred as officers were transporting Akshay Shinde from Taloja Jail to Badlapur for investigation in a new case filed by his ex-wife.

According to Thane Police, Shinde snatched a weapon from an officer near Mumbra bypass and opened fire. In response, another officer shot Shinde, critically wounding him. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided details on the case, stating that Shinde had fired at police personnel and into the air before officers returned fire in self-defence. Fadnavis defended the police action, criticising opposition parties for questioning the incident while previously calling for harsh punishment against Shinde.

In August, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of the alleged sexual assaults at a Badlapur school, expressing concern over the need for better education on gender equality and criticizing the initial police investigation.

The court had previously questioned why the young victims were sent to a restroom with a male attendant and probed the school's hiring practices. It was revealed that the accused's parents worked at the school, leading to his employment there.

The case sparked outrage in Maharashtra, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team. As investigations continue, authorities face scrutiny over both the original allegations and the circumstances of Shinde's death.