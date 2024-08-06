Bagdogra Airport has been officially designated as a "point of call" airport, joining major Indian hubs like Kolkata, Guwahati and Delhi. This development follows the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s recent signing of "Bilateral Air Services Agreements" with 116 countries, enhancing international flight operations and global connectivity.

The upgrade means that Bagdogra will now directly handle international flights, a move expected to increase air traffic and bolster tourism. This new status aligns with the Central Government’s ongoing efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance infrastructure across the nation, particularly in the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars regions.

India’s aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, with domestic passenger traffic hitting a record 13.8 million in May and the number of airports doubling from 74 in 2014 to 157 today. The upcoming new terminal at Bagdogra is set to further amplify this growth, benefiting not only the Darjeeling hills and North Bengal but also extending its advantages to Sikkim, Eastern Bihar, and Western Assam. It promises to improve flight availability, bolster tourism, and expedite agricultural exports.

In light of these advancements, Raju Bista, Member of Parliament for Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for BJP, has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider the 12.5% VAT on air fuel at Bagdogra. He said that tourism, a crucial economic driver for the region, could thrive with more supportive policies and tax incentives.