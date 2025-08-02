Bail granted to two Kerala nuns accused of trafficking and religious conversion in Chhattisgarh

Two Kerala-based nuns, who were arrested in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, were granted bail on Saturday by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court. The development was confirmed by legal representatives and the investigating agency.



The nuns, who were held at Durg Jail following their arrest, were received by Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar upon their release. Several political leaders, including CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar, were also present during the release.



According to Advocate Gopa Kumar, who represented the nuns in court, the charges included Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967. "We argued that Section 143 under BNS, which relates to unlawful assembly and does not pertain to human trafficking, is not applicable in this case. Based on this argument, the court granted them bail," Kumar told ANI.



The court directed the accused not to travel outside India and mandated each to furnish a bail bond of ₹50,000. The bail process is expected to be completed within hours, according to Kumar.

A representative of the NIA, which is probing certain aspects of the case, also verified that bail had been sanctioned.