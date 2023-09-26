A bandh has been announced in Bengaluru on September 26 over protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by Karnataka.

The 'Karanataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers' associations have called the bandh with organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar lending its support to the protest.

For decades, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been locked over the issue of sharing the water of the Cauvery river.

The recent flare-up has been the rejection of the Karnataka government's petition by the Supreme Court against an order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) asking Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 13.

The Karnataka government has maintained that it is not in a position to release the water as there are its own needs for drinking water and irrigation.



Also read : Karnataka: Opposition parties pledge support for Bengaluru bandh on September 26