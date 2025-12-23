Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for its missions in India

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was on December 23 summoned to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the Indian envoy, according to a report by Prothom Alo. Diplomatic sources confirmed the development.

Sources said Verma was summoned in view of the emerging security situation around Bangladesh missions located in different parts of India, including New Delhi and Kolkata. During the meeting, Bangladesh requested that security arrangements for its missions across India be strengthened.

This is the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned by the Foreign Ministry. The Indian envoy has been called in at least six times over various incidents during the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government.

Earlier, on December 14, Verma was summoned in connection with an attack on Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi. Following that meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said India’s cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers from fleeing to India.

There was no immediate official response from the Indian side following the December 23 meeting.