The Chief of Bangladesh's Detective Department, Harun-or-Rashid, has arrived in India and confirmed the department's commitment to a comprehensive investigation into the murder case of Bangladeshi Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim Anar.

Speaking to reporters, Harun-or-Rashid highlighted the applicability of Bangladesh's Extra Territorial Offence section, which permits the investigation of crimes committed by Bangladeshi nationals outside the country.

"We just landed here. You all know that in our criminal act, there is a section called Extra Territorial Offence which means that if an individual commits a crime outside Bangladesh, we, under this section, can investigate those crimes," said Harun-or-Rashid.

"One of our popular parliamentarians, Anwarul Azim Anar, was heinously murdered and his body was cut into pieces. The mastermind of this murder, the beneficiary, and those who executed the plans, all are Bangladeshi. The murder plot was planned in Bangladesh", confirmed Rashid.

Harun-or-Rashid further elaborated on the current phase of the investigation, noting the collaborative efforts between Kolkata Police and Bangladesh Police. "Now our main work is to take forward the investigation. We are here in India to visit the place where the crime was committed. We will check the CCTV footage. Kolkata Police and Bangladesh Police have shared various information between them."

The brutal murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has sent shockwaves through both Bangladesh and India. As the investigation progresses, the cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of both countries will be pivotal in uncovering the full details of the conspiracy and bringing the perpetrators to justice.