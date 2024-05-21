Anwarul Azim Anar, an MP from Bangladesh's Jhenaidah-4 constituency, has been missing in Kolkata since May 14. Anar who arrived in Kolkata on May 11 for a medical related issue, maintained contact with his family until May 14, after which communication ceased.

Family members of Anar met with officials from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detective branch in the capital on Sunday. DMP Detective Branch Chief Harun-or-Rashid informed the media that they are collaborating with Indian officials to locate Anar.

Reports indicate that on May 14, Anar requested money from his manager while he was in a private car with some Indian friends following a wedding ceremony. He has been untraceable since that transaction.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is also actively coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to find the missing MP.

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