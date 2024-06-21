Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Delhi for two-day state visit to India, accepting an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the first bilateral visit by any head of state since the BJP-led NDA alliance won a third straight term in power.

Prime Minister Hasina departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday afternoon aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight

During her visit, Prime Minister Hasina and Prime Minister Modi are scheduled to engage in a one-to-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks aimed at bolstering bilateral ties. The agenda includes the signing of several agreements and MoUs aimed at further strengthening existing relations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

Discussions are also expected to include deliberations on a potential trade pact, building on a decade-long series of cross-border initiatives under a robust regional partnership plan.

This visit marks Prime Minister Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, following her attendance at Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is set to call on Prime Minister Hasina on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan will welcome Prime Minister Hasina, where she will be received by Prime Minister Modi with full military honors and the national anthems of both nations.

Subsequent events include a one-to-one meeting between the two leaders, delegation-level talks, and a signing ceremony for the MoUs and agreements. Both Prime Ministers will deliver press statements following the signing, followed by a Banquet Luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in honor of Prime Minister Hasina.

Later in the afternoon, Prime Minister Hasina is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his Secretariat, followed by a call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before concluding her visit and returning to Dhaka.