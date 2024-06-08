The national capital is gearing up to host several global leaders for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who secured a historic third consecutive term in the recent general elections. The first high-profile guest, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, landed in New Delhi on June 8, setting the stage for the grand event.

Hasina was warmly received at the airport by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Muktesh Pardeshi, as she became the first foreign dignitary to arrive for the ceremony scheduled for June 9. "This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen our close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The Bangladeshi PM's visit comes after Modi personally invited her, underlining the importance India accords to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the warm ties shared between the two nations.

Over the next couple of days, a host of other leaders from the region are expected to grace the occasion, including the Presidents of Sri Lanka and Maldives, Vice President of Seychelles, and Prime Ministers of Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan.

"The visit of the leaders is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision," the MEA stated, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the event.

In addition to witnessing the swearing-in ceremony, the visiting dignitaries will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.