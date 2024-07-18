Amid violent protests over job quota row in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka issued an urgent advisory for Indian citizens and students in the country, asking them to avoid non-essential travel and minimise movement outside their residences.

Recently, violent clashes erupted between students and police in the capital city, after Bangladeshi government decided to close all public and private universities.

The protests in the country erupted as a result of demands for reform of the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including those who are descendants of people who participated in the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

Protests intensified on July 18 as students clashed with law enforcement in various locations across Dhaka.

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In light of the situation, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Indian Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna established 24-hour emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals and students who require assistance: High Commission of India, Dhaka: +880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp); Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong: +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp); Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet: +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp); Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna: +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp).

According to media reports, four of the deceased were students and the remaining two were small traders. Two people were killed in the capital Dhaka, three in the southeastern port city of Chattogram and one in northwestern Rangpur.

Media reports and witnesses said violence continued on July 17 when scores of protesters were wounded in clashes with alleged ruling Awami League’s student activists and police.

The Indian government has been continuously monitoring the situation and advises all citizens in Bangladesh to adhere to the travel advisory and reach out to the High Commission or Assistant High Commissions if they are in need of urgent assistance.