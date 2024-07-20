Over 400 students, among which 204 are Indian were successfully rescued and brought to India through Meghalaya's Dawki Integrated Check Post which lies along the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border and Agartala's Integrated Check Post at Akhaura Road.

At least 105 have been killed in the violent clashes between student protestors and police, following which authorities imposed a nationwide curfew.

According to the Assistant Nodal Officer of the state government, out of the 204 Indian students, 78 are from Assam, 13 from Meghalaya and 13 from Kashmir. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been evacuated.

Some Bangladeshi nationals also escaped the country via Agartala's Integrated Check Post at Akhaura Road.

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Meanwhile, authorities in Bangladesh imposed a nationwide curfew in the wake of the deadly unrest that has spread across the country. The clashes between student protestors and police have led to the deaths of at least 105 people, according to news agency AFP's count of deceased reported by hospitals.

The situation poses a critical political challenge for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's longest-serving leader, as students are demanding reforms to the government's existing quota policy on jobs.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Sheikh Hasina invited students for talks to find a solution to the issue peacefully. However, given the existing situation, it is not clear whether the students will accept the government's offer.

On the other hand, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Friday that it is an "internal" matter of the country. However, there are around 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students, currently residing in Bangladesh, who, as per the MEA spokesperson, are all safe. So far, the government has facilitated the return of 245 Indian citizens, including 125 students.

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Students' Organisation in Kolkata also staged a protest in Kolkata amid the anti-quota protests in Bangladesh, leading to detainment of several protestors.

Earlier, MEA issued an advisory directing Indian nationals in Bangladesh to avoid local travel amid protests. The advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions would be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

In New Delhi, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission as a precautionary measure, in anticipation of any protests outside the Commission amid the ongoing anti-quota protests in Bangladesh.