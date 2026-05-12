Bangladeshi national sentenced to 3 years jail for forged passport, illegal land registration in UP

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district has sentenced a Bangladeshi national to three years of imprisonment for travelling on a forged Indian passport and illegally registering land using fraudulent documents, police said on May 12.

Special Judge Ramkripal on Monday convicted Abdul Amin and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

According to prosecution sources, a case was registered against Amin on March 14, 2023, at Kotwali police station based on a written complaint lodged by ATS Varanasi Inspector Bharat Bhushan Tiwari.

Amin, who reportedly hails from a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

Investigators alleged that Amin, with the assistance of certain individuals from Ballia, fraudulently procured Indian identity documents and later used them to illegally register a plot of land in Purushottampur area under the Pandua region of West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

Police further said Amin had also obtained a passport through fraudulent means and travelled twice each to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia using the forged identity documents.

Following an investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused, leading to his conviction by the court.