A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed in a retaliatory firing by the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Malda district.

According to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the incident occurred during the night of August 11-12 when a group of smugglers launched an attack on BSF personnel stationed at the Chandnichak Border Outpost. The outpost is operated by the 115th Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier.

The group of smugglers, reportedly armed with sharp-edged weapons, engaged the BSF troops, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defense.

In the ensuing exchange, one smuggler was neutralized. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions and dangers faced by security forces tasked with maintaining border integrity amid the persistent threat of smuggling and cross-border incursions.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Adviser of the Bangladesh interim government, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, on August 12 asked protesters to surrender all illegal and unauthorised firearms, including the rifles looted from law enforcers by August 19, according to media reports.

Giving the protesters an ultimatum, Hussain said that authorities would undertake a search if arms are not returned to nearby police stations, further adding that anyone found in possession of unauthorised weapons would face strict charges, as per The Daily Star newspaper.

Speaking to reporters at the Combined Military Hospital after visiting the paramilitary Bangladesh Ansar members who suffered injuries during the mass protest, Hussain said that around 500 people, including students, were killed, and several thousand others were injured during the protest.