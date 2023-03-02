A bit of good news has arrived for bank staff. According to a report, the bank employees would soon receive two days off every week as the Indian Banks Association (IBA) is said to be contemplating bank unions' demand for a five-day work week.

However, working hours might be raised by 50 minutes each day in a 5-day work week.

In this regard, negotiations are ongoing between the IBA and the Union Forum of Bank Employees (UFBEs), and the union has agreed in principle to a 5-day work week.

According to S Nagarajan, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers' Association, the government will be required to declare all Saturdays as holidays under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Nowadays, bank staff work on alternating Saturdays.

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Bank Holidays in March 2023

The bank employees and the bank customers need to know that the banks will remain shut for up to 12 days in March 2023, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. While some bank holidays will be observed across the country, some others will be local holidays.

March 3 - Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 5 - Sunday

March 7 - Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 8 - Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla)

March 9 - Holi (Patna)

March 11 - Second Saturday

March 12 - Sunday

March 19 - Sunday

March 22 - Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra (Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Srinagar)

March 25 - Fourth Saturday

March 26 - Sunday

March 30 is Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, and Shimla.