April 1st ushered in the financial year 2024-25, triggering banks across India to gear up for a slew of forthcoming holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued its yearly holiday calendar, denoting approximately 14 days of shutdowns for both public and private banks in April 2024. These bank shutdowns will encompass weekends that fall on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays.

It is crucial for customers to pay heed to this holiday schedule to efficiently organise their banking tasks and be cognisant of the days when banking services will be inaccessible. However, internet banking services will remain functional, and ATM services will be accessible throughout these holidays.

As banks across the country observe various festivals, the specific holidays might differ based on the state or region. Listed below are all the national and regional bank holidays in April 2024.

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