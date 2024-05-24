As the Lok Sabha elections entered its sixth phase, citizens in several cities were reminded of an important logistical detail: banks would remain closed on May 25. This closure, while inconveniencing some, was necessary to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process. With anticipation high and preparations underway, individuals were urged to plan their banking activities accordingly, ensuring minimal disruption during this crucial phase of democratic participation.

Polling will be conducted in the following states and Union Territories: Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats). With May 25 being the fourth Saturday of the month, banks in all participating regions will remain closed.

In Delhi, voters will cast their ballots in Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi constituencies. In Haryana, the constituencies include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. Uttar Pradesh will see elections in Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, and Bhadohi.

West Bengal’s polling regions include Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur, while Jharkhand’s constituencies are Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur. Bihar will have elections in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, and Maharajganj. Anantnag-Rajouri is the sole constituency in Jammu and Kashmir participating in this phase, and Odisha will see voting in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

Several high-profile candidates are in the fray during this phase. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, along with BJP stalwarts Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, are among the prominent names. On the opposition front, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar will also contest.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have formed an alliance under the INDIA bloc, fielding joint candidates against the BJP. The AAP is contesting four seats while Congress has candidates in the remaining three. Notable candidates in Delhi include BJP’s Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi and Bansuri Swaraj in New Delhi, Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar in North East Delhi and Udit Raj in North West Delhi, and AAP’s Somnath Bharti in New Delhi.

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is being conducted in seven phases, with five phases already completed. The election results are scheduled to be declared on June 4.